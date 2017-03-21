PM Grindeanu, Austria's Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

Premier Sorin Grindeanu met on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government with Austrian Ambassador in Bucharest Gerhard Reiweger with whom he discussed the development of the two states' political cooperation while maintaining the excellent level of bilateral trade. "We want our countries' political dialogue to intensify, also from the perspective of starting preparations for Romania's taking over from Austria the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union at the beginning of 2019.

