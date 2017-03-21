PM Grindeanu, Austria's Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation
Premier Sorin Grindeanu met on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government with Austrian Ambassador in Bucharest Gerhard Reiweger with whom he discussed the development of the two states' political cooperation while maintaining the excellent level of bilateral trade. "We want our countries' political dialogue to intensify, also from the perspective of starting preparations for Romania's taking over from Austria the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union at the beginning of 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC