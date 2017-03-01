Over 150 US companies to promote thei...

Over 150 US companies to promote their offer in large-scale economic mission to Romania in October

The Embassy of Romania to the US and the US Department of Commerce have started preparations for the Trade Winds event taking place in Bucharest between October 18 - 20 this year, the Romanian Embassy to the US informs in a release. Trade Winds is an annual US government-led trade mission, organized together with partner countries that represent an opportunity for US companies.

