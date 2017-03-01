Ombudsman takes notice ex-officio in case of children taken away from family by Finnish authorities

The Ombudsman took notice ex-officio and is going to carry out the legal demarches in the case of Romanian children taken from families by authorities in Finland and placed into foster care. The Ombudsman informs, through a press release sent on Thursday, that he took notice ex-officio following a report presented by a TV station, about the situation of two Romanian children brought up by their mother in Finland who were taken away by the authorities, and placed into different foster homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.