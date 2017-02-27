Nicusor Dan denies illegally financin...

Nicusor Dan denies illegally financing USB's campaign, blames investigation on AEP Vice President

Nicusor Dan defends and denies the accusations levelled against him concerning the illegal financing of Save Bucharest Union's local elections campaign in 2016, realitatea.net writes. The Save Romania Union President believes that behind the investigation into the financing of the party he leads lies the interest of one of the Standing Electoral Authority's Vice Presidents.

Chicago, IL

