NATO Sends Typhoon Fighter Jets To Romania In Clear Message To Russia

A RAF Typhoon FGR4 intercepts a Russian Su-27 Flanker over the Baltic Sea on 17 June 2014 during a Baltic Air Policing mission. UK MOD Photo In a move that will surely make the volatile Black Sea region even more interesting, NATO will begin basing fighter jets in Romania in May, the United Kingdom announced this week.

Chicago, IL

