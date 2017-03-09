Moldova: Russia intimidating officials over corruption probe

BUCHAREST, Romania - Moldova has accused Russia's intelligence service of intimidating politicians and other officials, amid an investigation in the former Soviet republic into alleged money laundering by Russian officials. Moldova's Parliament said Thursday that Russia intelligence agents had "abusively stopped.... interrogated, and treated in a humiliating manner" 25 Moldovan lawmakers, intelligence officials, and pro-European politicians in recent months and also sought to put Moldovan officials under "international monitoring" based on inaccurate information.

