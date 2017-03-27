Minister Delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall: UK is and will stay key partner of Romania
Romania's Strategic Partnership with the UK will continue and will further strengthen even after the latter exits the European Union, said Minister Delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall. "The UK is and will remain a key partner of Romania as regards political dialogue, cooperation in multilateral bodies such as the UN, OSCE, or NATO commitments," Birchall said as cited in a Thursday release.
