Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall meets Israeli...
Minister-delegate for European Affairs with Romania's Foreign Ministry Ana Birchall on Friday welcomed Israeli ambassador in Bucharest Tamar Samash, whom she told that Romania in its capacity as the current holder of the chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance will persistently pursue its undertaken commitments. "It is essential that the heritage we bequeath to our children will not be one of hatred and isolation, but one of love, tolerance and unity," Birchall is quoted as saying in a press statement released by MAE on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC