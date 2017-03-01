Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall meets Israeli...

Minister-delegate for European Affairs with Romania's Foreign Ministry Ana Birchall on Friday welcomed Israeli ambassador in Bucharest Tamar Samash, whom she told that Romania in its capacity as the current holder of the chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance will persistently pursue its undertaken commitments. "It is essential that the heritage we bequeath to our children will not be one of hatred and isolation, but one of love, tolerance and unity," Birchall is quoted as saying in a press statement released by MAE on Friday.

