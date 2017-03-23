MEP Bostinaru: LIBE Committee members will come in Bucharest to...

MEP Bostinaru: LIBE Committee members...

MEP Victor Bostinaru stated on Thursday for RFI that the members of the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs will come in Bucharest to discuss on the stage of the amendments to the Criminal Code, secret protocols and prison matters, and they will possibly visit a Romanian penitentiary. Asked if LIBE Committee will finally issue a report on the situation in Romania, the Social Democrat stated that the Committee's representatives will come in Bucharest to discuss on the stage of the amendments to the Criminal Code.

