Maltese Premier's visit to Romania. President Iohannis opposed to...

During his meeting with the Prime Minister of Malta, President Klaus Iohannis firmly expressed his opposition to the "multi-speed Europe" ideas that are circulating, claiming that such a reconfiguration formula could lead to the disintegration of the European project. On Wednesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis received Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat at the Cotroceni Palace, on the visit he is paying to Bucharest against the backdrop in which Malta is holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of this year.

