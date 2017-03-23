London terror attack: Video shows mom...

London terror attack: Video shows moment rescue services save woman from the Thames after attack

Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, 29, was visiting London with her fiance for his birthday when she was ploughed into by a jihadist driving an SUV on the bridge. It is not known whether she fell or jumped but initial reports suggested she leapt into the water to escape, the Daily Mail reports.

