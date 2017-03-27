Law through which Day of Basarabia's ...

Law through which Day of Basarabia's Union with Romania is...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Monday the law establishing 27 March - the Day of Basarabia's Union with Romania as national holiday. The Presidential Administration reveals, in a release sent to Agerpres, that the promulgated law has a special significance, marking an important moment of Romania's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC