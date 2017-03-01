In Romania, Armenians hold mass in memory of victims of Sumgait pogroms
A mass was held in Saint Michael and Gabriel church in Bucharest, Romania, in the memory of the victims of the massacre of the Armenians in the Azerbaijani city Sumgait, press-service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reads. Reportedly, after the mass, wreaths of flowers were laid at the khachkar dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide on behalf of the Armenian Apostolic Diocese, the Union of Armenians, and the Embassy of Armenia in Romania.
