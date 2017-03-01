In Romania, Armenians hold mass in me...

In Romania, Armenians hold mass in memory of victims of Sumgait pogroms

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Groong

A mass was held in Saint Michael and Gabriel church in Bucharest, Romania, in the memory of the victims of the massacre of the Armenians in the Azerbaijani city Sumgait, press-service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reads. Reportedly, after the mass, wreaths of flowers were laid at the khachkar dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide on behalf of the Armenian Apostolic Diocese, the Union of Armenians, and the Embassy of Armenia in Romania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,871 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC