Hellenic Union of Romania, 27 years of existence

Hellenic Union of Romania has been founded in Bucharest on December 28, 1989, acquiring legal personality on February 26, 1990. Since then, the organization has actively involved in actions promoting the Hellenic ethnic identity: the language, the culture, the Christian-Orthodox religion, the cultural and religious Christian-Orthodox heritage, the traditions, the traditional and historical connections, the historical monuments and the historical continuity.

