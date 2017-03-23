Hellenic Union of Romania, 27 years o...

Hellenic Union of Romania, 27 years of existence

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Nine O'Clock

Hellenic Union of Romania has been founded in Bucharest on December 28, 1989, acquiring legal personality on February 26, 1990. Since then, the organization has actively involved in actions promoting the Hellenic ethnic identity: the language, the culture, the Christian-Orthodox religion, the cultural and religious Christian-Orthodox heritage, the traditions, the traditional and historical connections, the historical monuments and the historical continuity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC