German ambassador Meier-Klodt: Most big company heads started in dual education system

German ambassador to Romania Cord Meier-Klodt backs the promotion and expansion of dual vocational education in Romania, which he considers "a soul project" of his, based on the success it has had in his country. The German diplomat said on Friday in Timisoara that "the dual vocational education was the basic success principle for the German economy for decades."

