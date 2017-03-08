French-Romanian cooperation programme...

French-Romanian cooperation programme in contemporary theatre,

Theatre franco-roumain / The French-Romanian Theatre is the French-Romanian artistic cooperation programme in contemporary theatre the French Institute of Bucharest is initiating, says a release to Agerpres. The programme kicks off with a first stage consisting in the French subtitling of four shows produced in Bucharest which have a connection with the French cultural area.

Chicago, IL

