ForMin Melescanu, Georgian Deputy ForMin David Dondua emphasised good level of bilateral relations

Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister, Teodor Melescanu and the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Government of Georgia, David Dondua met in Bucharest for consultations that highlighted the very good level of the bilateral dialogue and the practical cooperation on multiple levels. Teodor Melescanu congratulated Georgia for the EU Council's decision to liberalize the visa policy for Georgian citizens, which will enter into force during the next stage, reads a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry .

