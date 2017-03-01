Former Piatra Neamt mayor indicted in new Romanian Post defrauding case
Former mayor of Piatra Neamt Gheorghe Stefan was indicted Friday by prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate for influence peddling in a new case where the Romanian Post was supposedly defrauded of over 2 million lei. Sent to court in the same case were Cosmin Dragos Mihailescu - who at the time of the offense was director of the Stamp Company of the National Romanian Post Company SA - for abuse of office where the public servant has repeatedly obtained for self or others undue benefits with particularly serious consequences, DNA said in a release to Agerpres.
