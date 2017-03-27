First Property Group plc Sale of Grou...

First Property Group plc Sale of Group Property investment in Romania

18 hrs ago

The sale will result in a profit before tax of just over a 1 million, all of which will be recognised in the current financial year ended 31 March. The purchaser, Aquila Part Prod SRL , is also the current occupier of the property.

Chicago, IL

