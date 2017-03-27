Firea: Ponta was PSD's spoiled child;...

Firea: Ponta was PSD's spoiled child; I'd like him to become once again the team player we know

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea stated on Monday that ex-Premier Victor Ponta was PSD's spoiled child and she would very much want him to once again become a "constructive" team player. "I'd say one thing, and maybe it's a term that will be analysed from all angles, but I'm saying it from the bottom of my heart, I'm saying it in a friendly manner, he was PSD's spoiled child and rightfully so, because he has real qualities, both human and political ones, and I'd like him to understand that this party offered him the most of what a political party, a difficult team - this being, nevertheless, the most important political party in Romania - can offer to one of its leaders, politically speaking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC