Firea: Ponta was PSD's spoiled child; I'd like him to become once again the team player we know
Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea stated on Monday that ex-Premier Victor Ponta was PSD's spoiled child and she would very much want him to once again become a "constructive" team player. "I'd say one thing, and maybe it's a term that will be analysed from all angles, but I'm saying it from the bottom of my heart, I'm saying it in a friendly manner, he was PSD's spoiled child and rightfully so, because he has real qualities, both human and political ones, and I'd like him to understand that this party offered him the most of what a political party, a difficult team - this being, nevertheless, the most important political party in Romania - can offer to one of its leaders, politically speaking.
