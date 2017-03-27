Exhibition of new work by Ciprian Mur...

Exhibition of new work by Ciprian Muresan opens at David Nolan Gallery

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

David Nolan Gallery announces All Images from a BookA..., an exhibition of new work by Ciprian MureAYan, the artistA's second solo show with the gallery. Bringing together a thematically interrelated group of works A- albeit in characteristically diverse media A- the exhibition will include a suite of recent drawings, a floor-bound sculpture, and a wall-mounted brass relief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC