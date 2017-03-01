Eurovision Telegram: the latest infor...

Eurovision Telegram: the latest information in bullets

The dress rehearsal of the Melodifestivalen 2017 Andra Chansen concluded tonight at Saab Arena in LinkA ping and we have the audience exit poll: Loreen and De Vet Du ar the favourites to proceed to the final in tomorrow's live show. Tomorrow there will be actually duel competition where Loreen will fight against Melodifestivalen debutant Anton Hagman and De Vet Du will compete against another boyband, FO O. ROMANIA - Swiss, Spanish and Moldovan representatives in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest already arrived in Bucharest to attend the Romanian national final which takes place this weekend.

