"Europe at a crossroads. Between nati...

"Europe at a crossroads. Between nationalist populism and liberal democracy" debate

2 hrs ago

The 'Resist' movement having Bucharest's Victoriei Square as venue could be called "Romania's good populism", because it is a manifestation of the citizens against a corrupt regime or government, or against corrupt measures, Rene Cuperus, director for international relations at the Hague-based Wiarda Beckman Stichting and author of political articles on topical subjects said during the debate "Europe at a crossroads. Between nationalist populism and liberal democracy."

Chicago, IL

