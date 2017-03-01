EIB group financing reached EUR 1.1bn...

EIB group financing reached EUR 1.1bn in Romania in 2016

Nine O'Clock

The European Investment Bank provided new loans worth EUR 1.04bn and the European Investment Fund executed operations in Romania totalling EUR 61m in 2016. The EU bank financed priority public infrastructure investments under several 2014-2020 EU Operational Programmes, continued to support SMEs and midcap companies and helped to increase the energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest.

Chicago, IL

