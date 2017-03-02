Eastern European tour to Dracula's castle, 10th century monastery and more
Explore the history and cultures of Bulgaria and Romania on a 16-day tour offered by Mir Corp. The excursion begins in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, where participants will visit the Rila Monastery, founded in the 10th century as a retreat for hermits and now a UNESCO World Heritage center. Other highlights in Bulgaria include a trip to Plovidv, with its Roman and 19th century architecture, the Valley of Roses, Veliko Tarnovo and the remains of the royal fortress.
