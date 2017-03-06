DNA: Investigations show Sebastian Gh...

DNA: Investigations show Sebastian Ghita left Romania; Ghita was...

Sebastian Ghita, who went missing last December and was put on the international fugitives list, is no longer in Romania, the authorities' investigations are showing. According to National Anticorruption Directorate documents, a witness heard in one of the cases in which the former Lower Chamber lawmaker is involved said that the lawmaker knew since last year that the representatives of Romsys and Siveco had filed denunciations against him and was convinced that the prosecutors were going to ask for his arrest once his immunity expired.

Chicago, IL

