Deputy PM Sevil Shhaideh on PNDL: Projects not granted bases on...
Deputy PM and Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds Minister Sevil Shhaideh told a press conference on Friday in Satu Mare that the local authorities have one week left to file projects for funding through the National Programme of Local Development , pointing out that funding is not granted "based on alliances," but on technical-economic documentations. The Deputy PM had a meeting with the mayors of Satu Mare County, pointing out that the project-filing deadline is 17 March.
