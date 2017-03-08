Declaration reaffirming Parliament's ...

Declaration reaffirming Parliament's prestige, adopted by Lower...

15 hrs ago

In a joint session on Wednesday, lawmakers passed a declaration stating that the Legislative body is firmly committed to serve exclusively the nation it represents. The draft version, adopted by a 203 to 94 vote, was sponsored by Senate Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu .

Chicago, IL

