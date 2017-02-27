CSM rejects notifying Judicial Inspection over statements Prosecutor...

CSM rejects notifying Judicial Inspec...

The Supreme Magistracy Council rejected on Tuesday the proposals to notify the Judicial Inspection over the statements that Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar made after government emergency ordinance no.13 was adopted and to ask the judicial inspectors to verify the investigation carried out by DNA prosecutors in the Ordinance Case. The decision to reject the two proposals, which were included on the supplementary order of the day of CSM's plenary meeting, was adopted unanimously, with only one vote against.

