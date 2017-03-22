Cristi Puiu's 'Sieranevada' Tops Roma...

Cristi Puiu's 'Sieranevada' Tops Romanian Film Awards

Cristi Puiu's Cannes film Sieranevada scooped major awards at the Gopo awards, the Romanian equivalent of the Oscars, at a ceremony held in Bucharest on Tuesday. The film, which centers on a family gathered to mark an anniversary of its patriarch's recent death, premiered in the official selection at the Cannes International Film Festival last year and was later selected as Romania's entry in the best foreign-language Oscar race.

Chicago, IL

