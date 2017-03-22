Constantia Flexibles to close plant i...

Constantia Flexibles to close plant in Romania

Constantia Flexibles Group is optimizing its film-based flexible packaging, manufacturing footprint in Europe by closing down its plant in Bucharest in Romania. The closure is expected to be finalized by July 2017 and will affect about 90 employees.

