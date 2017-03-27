Coface opens a regional IT development center in Bucharest and...
The Coface Group, expert in credit insurance, will be opening an IT development center in Bucharest at the beginning of April, employing 80 people. The opening of the center is designed to support Coface's ambition to become the most agile global trade credit partner in the industry.
