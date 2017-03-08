"Clocks and Flowers" - an exhibition ...

"Clocks and Flowers" - an exhibition dedicated to the Martisor...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The Clock Museum of Ploiesti - unique in Romania, as well as in Europe - wished to celebrate the coming of the spring in a completely special way, in the month of Martisor, when the feminine universe is also celebrated. Thus, one day before the 8th of March - Women's Day, the museum has opened the temporary exhibition named "Clocks and Flowers", which will be opened for one month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC