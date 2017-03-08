"Clocks and Flowers" - an exhibition dedicated to the Martisor...
The Clock Museum of Ploiesti - unique in Romania, as well as in Europe - wished to celebrate the coming of the spring in a completely special way, in the month of Martisor, when the feminine universe is also celebrated. Thus, one day before the 8th of March - Women's Day, the museum has opened the temporary exhibition named "Clocks and Flowers", which will be opened for one month.
