Charles to hold talks with Romanian prime minister

The Prince of Wales will hold talks with the prime minister of Romania as his nine-day tour of Europe continues. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35578363.ece/e575c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-655d35bc-9a84-441f-9cc5-a59371441f4b_I1.jpg The Prince of Wales will hold talks with the prime minister of Romania as his nine-day tour of Europe continues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.