Charles to hold talks with Romanian p...

Charles to hold talks with Romanian prime minister

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

The Prince of Wales will hold talks with the prime minister of Romania as his nine-day tour of Europe continues. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35578363.ece/e575c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-655d35bc-9a84-441f-9cc5-a59371441f4b_I1.jpg The Prince of Wales will hold talks with the prime minister of Romania as his nine-day tour of Europe continues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC