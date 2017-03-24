Burning Bridges With U.K. Not in EU's Interest, Romania Says

The European Union and the U.K. shouldn't erect walls or hold back cooperation because of Brexit as the future partnership is vital to both parties, according to Romania's EU affairs minister. With U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May ready to officially start the process to leave the bloc on March 29, Romania -- which has one of the largest communities currently living in Britain -- has defined three key priorities for negotiations, Ana Birchall said in an interview in Bucharest.

