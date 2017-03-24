Burning Bridges With U.K. Not in EU's...

Burning Bridges With U.K. Not in EU's Interest, Romania Says

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The European Union and the U.K. shouldn't erect walls or hold back cooperation because of Brexit as the future partnership is vital to both parties, according to Romania's EU affairs minister. With U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May ready to officially start the process to leave the bloc on March 29, Romania -- which has one of the largest communities currently living in Britain -- has defined three key priorities for negotiations, Ana Birchall said in an interview in Bucharest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,401 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC