Bucharest Polytechnic University - Fokker strategic partnership ...

The Polytechnic University of Bucharest and the Dutch company Fokker Aerostructures will sign on Friday a strategic partnership mainly aimed at widening and deepening the knowledge area of aerospace engineering, the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering being the main beneficiary, says a UPB release. This collaboration will be accomplished by a direct involvement of the Romania - Netherlands Chamber of Commerce that also envisages other sustainable partnerships with the UPB, bringing another two companies to the table of negotiations on this occasion.

