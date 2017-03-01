Bucharest Polytechnic University - Fokker strategic partnership ...
The Polytechnic University of Bucharest and the Dutch company Fokker Aerostructures will sign on Friday a strategic partnership mainly aimed at widening and deepening the knowledge area of aerospace engineering, the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering being the main beneficiary, says a UPB release. This collaboration will be accomplished by a direct involvement of the Romania - Netherlands Chamber of Commerce that also envisages other sustainable partnerships with the UPB, bringing another two companies to the table of negotiations on this occasion.
