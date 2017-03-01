Bucharest Polytechnic University - Fo...

Bucharest Polytechnic University - Fokker strategic partnership ...

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The Polytechnic University of Bucharest and the Dutch company Fokker Aerostructures will sign on Friday a strategic partnership mainly aimed at widening and deepening the knowledge area of aerospace engineering, the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering being the main beneficiary, says a UPB release. This collaboration will be accomplished by a direct involvement of the Romania - Netherlands Chamber of Commerce that also envisages other sustainable partnerships with the UPB, bringing another two companies to the table of negotiations on this occasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,926 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC