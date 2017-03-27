British Royal visit in Romania: Prince of Wales visits Vacaresti Delta, plants white poplar
The Prince of Wales visited, on Thursday, the Vacaresti Natural Park, where he met with volunteers and students involved in the activities of the Vacaresti National Park Association, but also a group of children who were discussing with a herpetologist of the frogs and snakes that can be seen in the urban delta. His Royal Highness was welcomed by Adriana Mitsue Ivama Brummell, the wife of British Ambassador Paul Brummell, and by Dan Barbulescu, executive manager of the Vacaresti National Park Association.
