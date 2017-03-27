British Royal visit in Romania: Princ...

British Royal visit in Romania: Prince Charles visits the Village...

Prince Charles arrived on Thursday morning at "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum, being greeted by the director of the institution, Paula Popoiu, and by Irina Cajal, Undersecretary of State in the Ministry of Culture. His Royal Highness was welcomed with bread and salt.

Chicago, IL

