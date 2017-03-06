British air force jets escort Romania...

British air force jets escort Romanian plane to safe landing

British air force fighter jets have escorted a Romanian private plane to a safe landing after it experienced communications difficulties during a flight. Birmingham Airport's Communications Officer, Sarah Collyer, said Tuesday the small Saab 340 aircraft with three crew aboard was intercepted as it arrived in British airspace from Bucharest.

