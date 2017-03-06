British air force jets escort Romanian plane to safe landing
British air force fighter jets have escorted a Romanian private plane to a safe landing after it experienced communications difficulties during a flight. Birmingham Airport's Communications Officer, Sarah Collyer, said Tuesday the small Saab 340 aircraft with three crew aboard was intercepted as it arrived in British airspace from Bucharest.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
