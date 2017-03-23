Boyfriend's frantic phone call after London attack
'I don't know where my Andreea is': Boyfriend's frantic phone call to his mother in Romania as he searched for his girlfriend who had fallen 30ft into the Thames after they were mowed down on Westminster Bridge The distraught boyfriend of the woman thrown into the Thames during the Westminster attack screamed in anguish down the phone to his mother in Romania during the desperate search for his missing girlfriend. After being knocked down when Khalid Masood's car mounted the pavement, Andrei Burnaz got to his feet and staggered around the bridge looking for his architect girlfriend Andreea Cristea - unaware that she was 20ft below him, face-down in the water.
