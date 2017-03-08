Birmingham plane intercepted by RAF f...

Birmingham plane intercepted by RAF fighters had 'lost communication'

RAF fighters were scrambled to intercept a plane from Bucharest and escort it to Birmingham Airport after it had 'lost communication'. Typhoon jets were deployed from the Coningsby airbase in Scotland this morning along with Belgian F-16 fighter jets during the drama in the skies.

