Bernard Natan's story presented as a world first at Romania Embassy in Paris

31 min ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

A documentary film saying the story of Bernard Natan, the Jewish director born in Iasi who is considered one of the French Cinematography's founding fathers, was presented in world premiere on Tuesday night at the Embassy of Romania in Paris, in front of a numerous audience, according to a release of the Romanian diplomatic representative in Paris, sent to AGERPRES. Over 200 guests attended the screening of the documentary titled "Bernard Natan, the Phantom in Street Francoeur" .

Chicago, IL

