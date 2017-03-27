Anti-abortion campaign: Thousands March for Life in Bucharest and in...
At the same time, thousands of people have also marched in more than 280 cities in Romania and Republic of Moldova. At the end of the 1990s, Romania was recording 992,256 abortions for a population of 23 million people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC