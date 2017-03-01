Ambassador Kuzmin: Russian-Romanian economic relations can be...

Ambassador Kuzmin: Russian-Romanian e...

Ambassador of the Russia Federation in Bucharest Valery I. Kuzim in Craiova, on Wednesday, after a meeting with representatives of the local administration, said that in his opinion the development of the Russian-Romanian economic relations is possible without any political, ideological interference, but based on pragmatic ideas, and specialists can pronounce about the collaboration possibilities. The Russian Ambassador said that on a state level works are conducted for reviving the activity of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic matters and there are continued preparations for the Russian-Romanian economic Forum, which is planned to take place in Moscow and in other cities of the Russian Federation.

