Weakened Graft Law Ignites Furor, Criticism in Romania

Romania's new decree diluting the country's corruption law ignited a furor Thursday, prompting strong criticism from home and abroad and a declaration from the president that he would ask judges to declare it unconstitutional. Thousands protested for the second night in Bucharest, the capital, and some 20 other Romanian cities, calling for the government to resign after issuing the watered-down emergency degree a day earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.