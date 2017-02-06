'We woke up in 1989' - Romanian graft...

'We woke up in 1989' - Romanian graft decree turned back the clock

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Star Online

When fire tore through a Bucharest nightclub in 2015, victims were rushed to the city's Floreasca hospital - but its newly-built, multi-million-euro burns unit was standing idle and could help no one. Sixty-four people eventually died and the Social Democrat government was brought down within days by popular anger over the failure to enforce fire-safety regulations at the Colectiv nightclub, a failure blamed on endemic corruption and negligence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Jan 30 truth 2
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,603 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC