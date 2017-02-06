'We woke up in 1989' - Romanian graft decree turned back the clock

When fire tore through a Bucharest nightclub in 2015, victims were rushed to the city's Floreasca hospital - but its newly-built, multi-million-euro burns unit was standing idle and could help no one. Sixty-four people eventually died and the Social Democrat government was brought down within days by popular anger over the failure to enforce fire-safety regulations at the Colectiv nightclub, a failure blamed on endemic corruption and negligence.

