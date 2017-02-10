'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent political force

On Feb. 1, hours after Romania's government issued a decree seen as turning back the clock on the country's fight against corruption, Florin Badita took unpaid leave from his job in the western city of Cluj and left for the capital Bucharest to help mobilise a response. FILE PHOTO: A protester waves Romanian flag during a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania, February 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.