'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent political force
On Feb. 1, hours after Romania's government issued a decree seen as turning back the clock on the country's fight against corruption, Florin Badita took unpaid leave from his job in the western city of Cluj and left for the capital Bucharest to help mobilise a response. Through the Facebook page Coruptia Ucide that he created in 2015, Badita had helped rally protesters after a fatal fire tore through Bucharest's Colectiv nightclub in October that year.
