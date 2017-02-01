UPDATE 1-Russian economy may have rec...

UPDATE 1-Russian economy may have recovered at year end

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 1 The Russian economy, battered by weak energy prices and international sanctions, contracted by only 0.2 percent last year, official data showed on Wednesday, significantly less than independent economists had predicted. Growth benefited from improvement in the mining and manufacturing sectors last year, but consumer-facing sectors such as hotels and retail trade contracted, the Federal Statistics Service data showed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Mon truth 2
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC