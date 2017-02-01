UPDATE 1-Russian economy may have recovered at year end
Feb 1 The Russian economy, battered by weak energy prices and international sanctions, contracted by only 0.2 percent last year, official data showed on Wednesday, significantly less than independent economists had predicted. Growth benefited from improvement in the mining and manufacturing sectors last year, but consumer-facing sectors such as hotels and retail trade contracted, the Federal Statistics Service data showed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Mon
|truth
|2
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC