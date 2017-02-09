UPDATE 1-Romanian justice minister resigns after graft debacle
BUCHAREST, Feb 9 Romanian Justice Minister Florin Iordache resigned on Thursday after a decree on corruption that he had drafted triggered a week of mass street protests, international criticism and finally an embarrassing climbdown by the month-old government. The decree would have effectively shielded dozens of public officials from prosecution for graft and was widely viewed as reversing Romania's drive to tackle endemic graft.
